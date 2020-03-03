Pop test: What’s one of the first things your parents taught you?

There will be a ginormous number of answers to such an open-ended question, of course, but we wager “stop and look both ways when crossing a street on foot” will be high on the list. It’s one of the most important pedestrian safety rules.

Given the results of a study released last week by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a refresher course on all those rules seems to be in order.

The study, reported by the Washington Post, found that an estimated 6,590 pedestrians were killed on roads in the United States last year, up 5% from 2018.

More relevant than that year-to-year trend, however, is the fact that the pedestrian death rate in the U.S. has surged by more than 50% in the past decade, from 1.3 per 100,000 population in 2009 to 2.0 per 100,000 population in 2019.

Even more alarming: (A.) Prior to 2009, pedestrian deaths had been declining for three decades; and (B.) the death rates for drivers and passengers in vehicles held steady from 2009 to 2019.

The report cited some likely factors, none of which should surprise anyone:

• The ubiquity of cellphones, which are distractions both for drivers and pedestrians;

• Too many people either driving vehicles or walking in proximity to them while under the influence of something (the report said a third of pedestrians killed and about a sixth of the drivers who hit them had blood alcohol levels of 0.08% or higher);

• An increase in the number of large vehicles — SUVs, big trucks — that can’t swerve or dodge pedestrians on a dime;

• The fact that roadways these days generally aren’t pedestrian friendly (walking somewhere like Meighan Boulevard or Rainbow Drive is going to be inherently dicey);

• The inherent danger of walking along roadways after dark (according to the report, about three-fourths of pedestrian deaths happen then).

The report also suggested potential steps to reverse the trend, such as installing flashing beacons and “pedestrian refuge islands” at busy intersections (although the report found most fatalities occur elsewhere; looking both ways remains a good idea, though), upgrading street lighting and having more law enforcement patrols to control speeding and get impaired people off the roadways and road shoulders.

Those are good, but costly ideas. (Coming up with the cash, as usual, is an impediment.)

But remember what we said about a refresher on pedestrian safety rules — something that carries no price tag? Courtesy of the AAA:

• Wear bright-colored clothing if you’re walking along roadways during the day, and light-colored or reflective clothing at night.

• We know it can’t always happen, but try to walk in well-lit areas and on sidewalks. (You really should think twice about walking along busy, divided highways, unless it’s an emergency situation or there simply are no other options.)

• Pay attention to your surroundings. (You can’t do that with your nose stuck in a cellphone or 100-decibel music pounding through earphones or headphones.)

• Don’t walk along roadways when you’ve been drinking. (Use your cellphone to call someone to pick you up.)

• Walk on the far side of the road facing traffic.

• Cross only at crosswalks.

• Don’t assume drivers will grant you the right of way. Try to make eye contact with them if they’re stopped so they know you’re there, but don’t base your actions on what they should do. The operative question: Would you rather be right or dead?