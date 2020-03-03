Central Arkansas (10-19, 9-9) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (7-22, 4-14)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas goes for the season sweep over Southeastern Louisiana after winning the previous matchup in Conway. The teams last played on Jan. 29, when Southeastern Louisiana made only five free throws on 16 attempts while the Bears hit 25 of 29 on the way to an 88-68 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Ty Brewer is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Lions. Pape Diop is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 26.4 percent of the 144 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He's also made 68.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 10-8 when scoring at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Arkansas is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bears are 4-19 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com