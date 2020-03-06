Terrebonne scored six unanswered runs in the final two innings Thursday night to beat Berwick 7-5, including a three-run rally in the top of the seventh to take the lead.

Hunter Davis drove in the go-ahead runs on a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh. It was his only hit of the game after coming to the plate 0-for-1 on the night.

Justin Deroche and Ethan Lovell paced the Tigers, each with two hits and an RBI to their names.

Starting pitcher Caden Burgard was credited with a no decision after throwing 2.2 innings where he only allowed one unearned run on one hit. He also struck out seven batters.

Chanler Guidry earned the win. He allowed four runs but only one of which was earned. Chandler Falgout got the save in the seventh.

Terrebonne is now 4-3 on the season.

Thursday’s baseball capsules

Covenant Christian 13, Morgan City 10 (at Berwick, nondistrict)

Stat leaders: CCA - (Roth John (winning pitcher; hitting: two hits, three RBI), JT Teuton (two hits, two RBI)

Records: CCA (4-2); MCHS (2-4)

Vandebilt 12, De La Salle 2 (at Houma, non district)

Stat leaders: VC - E. David (three hits, four RBI, double), B. Hamner (hit, four RBI, run, double), G. Daigle (two hits, three runs), Z. Regira (pitching: four innings, four hits, one earned run, nine strikeouts)

Records: VC (4-2); DLS (0-6)

Central Lafourche 14, Ellender 2 (at Houma, nondistrict)

Stat leaders: Matthew Loupe (three hits, two RBI), Jack Gautreaux (two hits, two RBI), Logan Wilcox (two hits, two RBI), Hayden Fontana (two hits, three RBI), Andrew Gilmer (pitching: win, 4.2 innings, two hits, 10 strikeouts)

Records: CLHS (5-1); AJE (1-4)

H.L. Bourgeois 14, St. James 2 (at Houma, nondistrict)

Stat leaders: HLB - Noah Prosperie (three hits, home run), Peyton Leboeuf (three hits, home run), Luke Lirette (hitting: two hits; pitching: five innings, four strikeouts, four hits, two runs), Christian Dupre (two hits); SJHS - Sean Lebeouf (two hits, run), Tyler Steib (two hits)

Records: HLB (2-4); STJHS (0-8)