Economic incentives for a new, luxury hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa have cleared their first bureaucratic hurdle.

But according to city officials, this may need to be the last hotel incentive package approved before the rebates start costing taxpayers money.

The City Council’s finance committee, after more than an hour of discussion, signed off on almost $3.6 million in economic incentives for the Alamite, an estimated $30 million, 112-room full service hotel that is set to be the first Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Alabama.

Planned for 2301 Sixth St. by a team of primarily local developers, its construction will be aided by a series of tax rebates over a 10-year span or a total of $3.579 million, whichever comes first.

If approved by the full City Council next week, the tax rebates would be an annual percentage of the lodging and property tax rebates that are generated from the new hotel’s development and performance.

“From an investment standpoint, I think this is a project that is good for the city,” said city Chief Financial Officer Susan Snowden.

But after adding The Alamite’s incentives, which will total about $31,960 per room, to the four other hotel economic incentive packages that have been either approved or in place since 2015, the city’s lodging tax revenues are nearing a break-even point, Snowden said.

The City Council could choose to let the lodging tax revenues dip into the red, should another hotel development appear worth the expense.

But, for now, the council has no policy on how to address such a scenario, which prompted the warning issued by Snowden and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

“What you’re seeing here is probably a very conservative model,” Maddox said, “but we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence if we didn’t share this with you.”

The council appeared to heed the warnings coming from the city’s finance department, and Councilman Eddie Pugh said he was open to a policy that would make it more difficult for a hotel developer to earn similar incentives in the immediate future.

But he and others said they’d also want that policy to be flexible enough for the City Council to approve economic incentives should a developer want them in order to build in an underserved part of town, such as west Tuscaloosa.

The city’s first economic incentive package for a hotel was extended to the $31 million Embassy Suites hotel. At 154 rooms, the city’s lodging and property tax rebate cap of $4.89 million equals about $31,724 per room.

It’s expiration date was set for April 2025, but it’s performance is putting it on track to reach the cap sooner than that.

A $1.7 million incentive package was approved for the 91-room Hotel Indigo that opened in 2016, about 18 months after the Embassy Suites began operations. Based on the Hotel Indigo’s $17 million development costs, these incentives equal about $18,727 per room.

These rebates are scheduled to end in October 2026 if that cap isn’t reached.

The $2.2 million in rebates approved for the 114-room, $19.7 million Homewood Suites by Hilton, now under construction near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Greensboro Avenue, equals about $18,803-per-room. They’ll last for nine years or until the cap is reached.

And the $3.5 million package awarded to the $27 million, 120-room AC Marriott that’s going up on the former Fire Station No. 1 site on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard South between Sixth and Seventh streets is an investment of about $29,166-per-room. These are scheduled to last no more than seven years.

Adding one more package for The Alamite, which be the most expensive per-room economic incentive package for a hotel that the City Council has approved, stands to pushing the city’s lodging tax finances to its limits.

“We want the developers to make a profit,” Maddox said, “but we want the taxpayers to make a profit, too.”

