EGLIN AFB — Once again Eglin will conduct a prescribed burn, which may produce a noticeable plume of smoke in local skies.

The burn will take place in Tactical Training Area N16 in the eastern part of the Eglin reservation.

More specifically, the area is north of Range Road 201, east of State Road 285, south of Range Road 416, and west of Range Road 485.

It will encompass 1,200 acres.

The smoke should rise to about 4,600 feet and impacts in sensitive areas are expected to be minimal.