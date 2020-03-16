A $2.877 million contract that is going before the City Council on Tuesday will lead to a series of street resurfacings and restripings across Tuscaloosa.

If approved, a total of 47 streets will get new asphalt and striping while an additional 19 are set to get new lines to improve visibility.

S.T. Bunn Construction Co. Inc., which submitted the low bid, is expected to begin work on these streets within the month.

The resurfacing and striping is expected to take about four months to complete, city officials said.

In a departure from its typical approach of paving the streets that need it most based on an in-depth analysis and survey, the City Council opted to focus on street repairs of $300,000 or less.

Street resurfacings costing more than $300,000 will be funded through other means, such as a bond issue.

But by devoting the city’s available funds to those under this limit, more streets were able to be treated.

“I was just looking for a way to get more streets paved,” said Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, who proposed the idea to Mayor Walt Maddox. “I think it’s a win-win if we tackle it that way.”

The mayor, after consulting with city engineers, said he agreed.

“If we want to get more streets done, this might be a way to facilitate that,” Maddox said.

And Councilman Eddie Pugh said this approach could foster more goodwill among the city’s residents.

“When we keep up streets in a neighborhood that keeps up the value of the neighborhood,” Pugh said. “It’s a feel-good thing.”

