The Franklin County School District is answering the call to ensure all children receive healthy meals during the unexpected school closure for COVID-19.

The FCS 2020 Summer Food Service Program, along with its community partners and schools will begin breakfast and lunch service on Tuesday, March 24, and continue until the extended emergency school closure ends.

Meals will be offered for pick-up only at a multiple site locations throughout Franklin County, and are at No Cost to all children ages 18 and under.

Site locations in Franklin County are as follows:

Apalachicola

Apalachicola Bay Charter, 98 12th Street

Apalachicola City Project Impact, 1 Shark Blvd.

Eastpoint

Learning Center, 85 School Road

Franklin County School, 1250 Highway 98

Eastpoint UMC Youth & Children Center, 317 Patton Drive

Carrabelle

The Nest, 1001 Gray Ave.

Lanark

Lanark Market, 2348 Hwy 98 East

Meals will be offered daily between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A breakfast and lunch meal can be picked up at the same time. PLEASE NOTE – Florida Department of Agriculture regulations require child be present when receiving meals. Children do not have to be of school age or attend school to receive a meal. All children 18 years of age and younger may receive meals.

Federal guidelines do not allow for meals to be provided during the week of Spring Break (March 16 – 23).

Meals provided during this unexpected school closing will not be packaged using food allergy considerations. Parents and guardians are responsible for monitoring and food allergy requirements.

For a list of sites near you dial 2-1-1 and a representative will assist you.

You can also visit summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/ for a location near you.