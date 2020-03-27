Three unusual things happened this spring: “Desperate Housewives,” redbirds and a glorious epiphany.

“Desperate Housewives” was a coping device to keep my mind off the 2020 version of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, “The Mask of the Red Death,” aka COVID-19. I know who did what to whom and all in between.“the housewives” have been quite naughty, 2001 naughty, at least!

Oh, I am not taking the virus lightly; I have not been out AT ALL, and have washed my hands at every turn, I’ve been very cautious; I’ve stayed strictly quarantined in my pretty pink and gold room.

I am safe. I appreciate everyone who does the cautionary measures. Soon, the storm will be over.

Rod, my son-in-law, sneaked under my window, and put up the bird feeders. When I opened my blinds, I was greeted by my robins and one beautiful redbird – every kind of tiny bird imaginable! Rod had prepared a glorious feast for them; they stayed late, but who could leave with that wonderful reception? I can hear them now as I lie down to sleep. “Thank You, heavenly Father, for Your constant reminders that You are always near us.”

Redbirds signify angels and loved ones who now reside in Heaven. The birds are messengers; when you see a red one, think of someone you love who is gone. They bring hope and memories.

When someone speaks of “closure,” he is talking about some occurrence that brought an end to a traumatic event – a death, a painful farewell, a breaking up of a valued relationship.

I saw it coming for months. When I talked to him that last time, I knew my baby brother, Michael Goodson, did not have long, but somehow his death did not seem real. Where was my sign, my closure?

Earl and Becky Jones, Rod and Christie Weems, Ryan Spurling, Debbie Cobb and I gathered at the little pond, his favorite place in the whole world, because the ducks there “knew” him. My sign – surely it would be here, but no.

I looked up into the sunset; the blue of late afternoon was softly cut by the yellow streaks of evening. Suddenly, into the gentle picture, there was a shifting, a subtle moving of the heavens to reveal an opening in the clouds. The opening was brief, but most certainly there. I stood transfixed, not moving – a sign!

Christie was beside me with her camera: “Mother! Did you see?”In the aperture of her camera was the opening of the sky, where my brother must have let me catch a glimpse of his new home. I have witnesses, a picture that chronicles the reality.

It was excellent proof, but the most convincing is the knowledge that all is well with my soul – because the heavens let me know.

A sense of everyday in the turmoil, a red bird, a glimpse of heaven – enough for one day in March. What more could I ask for, 'round town?

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.