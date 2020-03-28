As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama was 712 -- six in Etowah County -- with a reported 4,755 people tested for the disease.

Numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health still indicated three confirmed deaths caused by the virus. However, East Alabama Medical Center announced in a Facebook post that five patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had died at the facility since Friday morning,

Three of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County, according to the post.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency posted Saturday "our heart are heavy after learning of the first passing of a member of our Baldwin County community. We are aware that this is a serious illness that can result in death and ask that each of you join us in our combined efforts to protect each other."

The numbers at 4 p.m. show Etowah County with six confirmed cases, DeKalb and Marshall counties with four cases each, and one confirmed case in Cherokee County.

The number of cases, county-by-county, according to the ADPH.

Autauga – 6

Baldwin – 10

Blount – 5

Bullock – 3

Butler – 1

Calhoun – 3

Chambers – 17

Cherokee – 1

Chilton – 7

Choctaw – 1

Clay – 2

Cleburne – 4

Colbert – 1

Coosa – 2

Covington - 2

Crenshaw – 1

Cullman – 7

Dallas – 2

DeKalb – 4

Elmore – 12

Escambia - 1

Etowah – 6

Franklin – 3

Greene - 3

Houston – 4

Jackson – 5

Jefferson – 195

Lamar – 1

Lauderdale – 13

Lawrence – 3

Lee – 56

Limestone – 16

Lowndes – 1

Madison – 62

Marengo – 3

Marion – 9

Marshall – 4

Mobile – 30

Monroe - 1

Montgomery – 18

Morgan – 15

Pickens – 1

Pike – 4

Randolph - 2

Russell – 1

St. Clair – 10

Shelby – 72

Talladega – 4

Tallapoosa – 5

Tuscaloosa – 22

Walker – 27

Washington – 2

Wilcox – 2

Winston - 2