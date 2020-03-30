Buddy Brown of Westville is seeking the office of Superintendent of Schools for Holmes County as a republican candidate.

Brown is a 3 rd generation educator. His grandfather was a certified teacher dating back to the early 1900s and a number of his aunt’s began their teaching careers in Holmes County. Brown currently resides on property homesteaded by his great grandparents in the Westville Community. He is the son of the late Elton Brown and was raised with the help of his Aunt and Uncle Wilbur Lee and Mary Maxwell and the rest of the Westville Community. He attends Westville Baptist Church where he is actively involved with the Church’s mission to spread the Gospel and share the Word.

He attended elementary school in Ponce de Leon and is a graduate of Holmes County High School. He holds an AA degree from Chipola College, a bachelor’s from the University of West Florida, and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of West Florida. He currently holds a teaching certificate in Social Science grades 6-12 and is certified in Principalship by the Florida Department of Education. He is retired from the Florida Army National Guard with 20 years of honorable service in the 3rd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, and 53rd Infantry Brigade. He rose through the ranks from a PFC to Captain where he held numerous leadership and staff positions to include seven years of command time at both the local National Guard unit and Headquarters Company in Panama City.

He is a recipient of the Florida Distinguished Service Award and the Florida Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service while on state and federal active duty along with other federal and state awards and medals.

He worked as a substitute teacher in the Holmes School District and assistant coach in football and girl’s basketball at Holmes County High School until he was hired as a full time teacher at Bonifay Middle School where he also became the football and basketball coach for the boy’s program. After a successful stint as teacher and coach he would move into administration when he became the assistant principal at Ponce de Leon High School and serve two different times as Principal of Ponce de Leon High School. He currently has 21 years of administrative experience at both the county and district level with 4 of those years were spent working as a district level administrator becoming familiar with the workings of the district in the areas of policy, personnel, school law, maintenance, transportation, insurance, funding and the interactions of the district with the Department of Education and other school districts. He is currently serving as an Assistant Principal at Marianna Middle School in Jackson County.

Brown intends to utilize his diverse leadership experience in guiding the Holmes School District. He believes in fiscal responsibility but that the focus and priority of education must be centered on the students and children of the community. With the many challenges presently confronting Florida public schools that now is a prime opportunity to address the lack of consideration of the needs of the rural and small districts within the state legislature. The importance of developing and building a school district infrastructure that can adapt to the changing needs of the community and the laws established by the state and federal legislation is ever more apparent today. If elected he pledges to maintain an administration with an open door policy geared toward listening to the needs of students, parents, and employees of the Holmes School District.

He pledges to instill integrity and professionalism into the school district and to set the standard for those benchmarks personally. His goal would be to work toward making the Holmes School District the leader in student achievement within the Panhandle Educational Consortium and to move the school district into the top 25% in achievement throughout the state. To do this will take a close coordination between all stakeholders in the county, to utilize any and all available funding, and more importantly increase parent involvement with their children’s achievement and day to day school activities. He believes and supports the need for a strong academic learning environment balanced also with the traditional small school ideas of active student involvement in extracurricular activities to include service organizations, athletics, and the arts.

“I humbly ask for your support and vote in the August 18th Primary,” Brown said. “If you have any questions or comments on issues that are important to you please call me on my cell at 850-373-7374.”