Heeding recommendations from the federal and state levels, Port St. Joe city commissioners voted Monday during an emergency session to close the city boat ramp at Frank Pate Park.

“We are being socially responsible,” said Mayor Rex Buzzett.

The ramp will close at the end of business Monday and will be closed for two weeks.

Commissioners discussed methods of allowing local residents to access the ramp, maybe even those who were Florida residents, but the legalities and logistics of enforcing such a provision were hurdles too high to overcome.

The remedy, commissioners unanimously agreed, was to close the ramp completely.

“I don’t want to close it but if you can’t give up a couple of fishing trips out of the year in order to protect the general public, you are being a little bit selfish,” Buzzett said.

The City Commission’s next regularly-scheduled meeting is next Tuesday.