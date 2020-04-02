The Cardinal Foundation has extended the application deadline for several scholarships that will provide tuition assistance to qualified Gadsden State Community College students. The scholarships can be applied toward tuition, fees and books for the 2020-2021 term. The original deadline of March 28 has been extended through Monday.

• The Gerald Acker Scholarship for the Electrical Technology Program will be awarded to a first-year student planning to enroll and one currently enrolled student, providing $1,000 a semester for any two semesters.

• The Benjamin Steinberg Nursing Scholarship will award $500 to one Etowah County resident accepted in the GSCC Registered Nursing Program.

• The Michael Scott Hatten Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 to a student pursuing a degree in the Machine Tool Technology Program at the Ayers Campus.

• The Tim and Laura McCartney Career Technical Education Scholarship Fund will offer three $1,500 scholarships annually to students in tech programs involving construction trades.

• The Cardinals Who Give Scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $1,500 to three students who are enrolling or are currently enrolled at GSCC.

• The Swoop Sprint 5k Scholarship will award $1,500 to a student enrolled at any Gadsden campus with the exception of nursing or pre-med, a student enrolled in a technical program and a student enrolled at Gadsden State’s Cherokee Campus.

The criteria for determining the awards include grade point average, official transcripts, career goal summary, residential status and financial need.

The scholarship criteria and application can be accessed by visiting the Gadsden State website at https://bit.ly/2X1TFte and clicking one of the scholarship buttons provided.

All applications must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Monday. The scholarships will be awarded at the Gadsden State Honors Day programs tentatively set for April 20 and 21. For questions or more information, contact Jessica Brown at 256-549-8377 or jmbrown@gadsdenstate.edu.