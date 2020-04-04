For Michael Jarman, residents should always have a say in how their local government works.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A long-time local is confident that he has what it takes to help make Panama City Beach great.

For Michael Jarman, residents should always have a say in how their local government works — something he thinks isn’t always the case in PCB.

“Everyone has an opinion and for me, it’s a valid opinion,” the ward 4 candidate said. “I don’t know that I’m making a right decision unless I’m tested on it by other people, so I welcome any criticism.”

While Jarman is in favor of some passed ordinances, including the limitations that were put on spring break, he believes there’s still much work that needs to be done.

“We need to work harder at planning ahead, especially when it comes to roadways,” he said. “We’ve always been reactionary (with transportation issues). It’d be nice to try and get ahead of the ball.”

Jarman is a Bay High School graduate who later attended St. Joseph’s Seminary College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, specializing in philosophy and physiology.

He currently works as the operations manager for Brown Fire Protection, a local business that his grandfather started in 1972.

Jarman has also been a member of the city’s civil service board for almost five years.

Having spent most of his life in PCB, he believes his perspective will allow him to create a workable environment for residents, businesses and city government officials. If elected, he said his role would solely be a representative for the citizens of the beach.

“I’ve seen the good and the bad that’s taken place over many years,” he said. “I believe I have a good grasp of being a resident and what we want to happen on this beach.

“... I want (my kids) to grow up in a city that is safe and clean and family-oriented. Because of that, I feel like I have more of a dog in the fight.”