PANAMA CITY — A Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Panama City was one of three winning tickets for Saturday night’s drawing. Each ticket is worth $60,736.33.

According to a press release from the Florida Lottery, the Panama City ticket was sold at the Hop & Pop #4, located at 1307 E 5th Street.

The other two tickets were sold in Miami and Hialeah.

The winning numbers were 1-13-17-33-35.