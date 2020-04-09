School buses will now deliver on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday since the district doesn’t think the current five days a week model is sustainable.

PANAMA CITY — The school buses delivering meals to students every day during the pandemic will begin bringing food three day a week instead starting Monday.

School buses will now deliver on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday since the district doesn’t think the current five days a week model is sustainable. Superintendent Bill Husfelt also expressed concern at a school board meeting on April 2 for the bus drivers being on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have fewer bus drivers and they tend to be older and more susceptible," Husfelt said. "Feeding our children is still essential and the families appreciate them."

The buses will continue to provide meals for the entire week, but they will double up the amount of food they provide on the Monday-Wednesday-Friday system. BDS has been teaching through distance learning technology since schools are closed through May 1.

There have been fewer drivers doing the routes and delivering the meals to the students. A total of 29 bus drivers have elected to take the leave offered to them by the federal government.

Kelly Dean, school guidance counselor at West Bay Elementary, expressed her own concern. Even so, she thinks they’ve been doing a good job of protecting themselves.

"They have been wearing gloves and masks and they keep wipes with them as well," said Dean. "Last week they didn’t have them on as much, but they are this week."

BDS believes the new model will keep the deliveries operational for the long-term. Husfelt expressed appreciation for the transportation team, Chartwells, and the Bay Base team for the job they’ve done delivering meals.

While buses will be changing their schedule to three days a week, families still have the option to pick up meals at the various sites five days a week.

