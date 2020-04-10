According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new cases include a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man.

PANAMA CITY — Cases of COVID-19 have grown by six for a total of 36 in Bay County, health officials announced on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new cases include a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. All the new patients are county residents, bringing the total to 36 cases, including one non-resident and one death.

The health department is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

A total of 396 tests have been processed for the county from private and public labs with 362 negative results with an 8% positive rate. There has been a total of five hospitalizations.

The residences of the 35 positive Bay County cases includes; 19 in Panama City, seven in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, one in Youngstown, and one in Tyndall Air Force Base. The non-resident case is from Texas.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text bayhealth to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit BayHealthCOVID19.com. You may also contact the Citizens Information Center 7 days a week from 10 am – 6 pm at (850) 248-6090 or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.