Coast Guard conducting ongoing search

PANAMA CITY — One diver is missing and another is seriously injured after being hit by boat near the Hathaway Bridge.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard, the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

At about that time, four recreational divers were swimming near the bridge. One was then hit by a passing boat and later transported to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries. Another, presumed to have been stuck as well, had not resurfaced at the time of the release. The other two divers were reportedly not injured.

The Coast Guard is conducting an ongoing search — using crews on boat and helicopter — to try and recover the missing diver, the release said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also involved.

Trevor Vallet, an officer for the Coast Guard working out of Mobile, said there are "tons of factors that go into" how long crews will conduct a search for a missing person.

He added that would depend on circumstances including water temperature and what the person was wearing.

"Right now, I do not know how long we would search for them," Vallet said.

More information will be release as it becomes available.