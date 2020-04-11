Got questions about exactly what the state health order allows (or doesn’t)?

Lots of law enforcement agencies are getting hit with those questions, and may have a few of their own. But now everyone will have somewhere to turn to get “authoritative answers” to those questions.

Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the establishment of response teams within the attorney general’s office.

The teams will provide authoritative answers to law enforcement, public officials, businesses, employees and residents of Alabama concerning enforcement and compliance of the State Health Order relating to the coronavirus pandemic issued by Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Marshall said the response teams will be dedicated to answering legal questions about about how to comply with the State Health Order concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

“The state stay-at-home order, as well as additional local health orders, have raised questions about local enforcement and compliance,” Marshall said in a press release. “My office has established a dedicated toll-free phone line to take questions during business hours so that officials, businesses and the public have access to authoritative information.”

Those with questions may call 1-800-232-8520 and select from five response teams depending on the nature of the inquiry. The choices include: Law Enforcement Response Team, Local and County Officials Response Team, Consumer Response Team, Business Response Team and General Constituent Response Team.

None of the guidance is intended to constitute private legal advice; rather, it is offered to assist officials and the public with reaching a timely resolution to their issues, if possible.

Marshall said he hoped this service will be of assistance to state residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers with complaints about price gouging and/or fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic are still encouraged to file their complaints using a special link on the attorney general’s website: https://www.alabamaag.gov/consumercomplaint

The website also contains recent COVID-19 related guidance to law enforcement and business.