It’s come to be such a familiar refrain anyone can sing it without having even heard the melody: Another Tuscaloosa shop slammed by the loss of spring business, thanks to coronavirus shutdowns.

But this one takes the bridge somewhere brighter, to a place boosting hundreds of small businesses.

Marketing agency Swag, located downtown on the ground floor of the Alston Building, typically prints shirts, brochures, invitations, custom artwork or other objects for weddings, parties, trade shows, fundraisers and other functions, all of them off right now, thanks to COVID-19.

“Once all this craziness started, a lot of our orders started getting canceled,” said Bronwyn Cage, sales representative. “Wine, Women and Shoes (a fundraiser for the Shelton State Community College Foundation) was one of our biggest clients. We work with a lot of event-based industry.”

Rather than dwell on losses, owner Laura Beth Oliver-Agee began brainstorming how to keep shop and staff afloat.

“We lost like a month and a half’s worth of sales,” Agee said. “All my employees are salaried, and they all have benefits.

“I thought, ’I’m not going to take a salary.’ I don’t think anyone in small business does what they do for money.”

But that cut alone wouldn’t keep people working.

“I was so upset, I got down on my hands and knees, and prayed over the business: ’OK God, do you want me to go home to my kids, lay everyone off and just stop?’ ” Agee said.

Her husband, Patrick Agee, a real estate agent, pitched the idea of rolling out T-shirts to help not only their business, but others like them, also suffering. Agee came up with “support small,” and contacted Swag artist Jude Weaver, who jumped on the idea, creating a design that could be printed in one color, to keep costs down. Shirts feature lower-case “support small” on either side of an Alston image, and a city name or Small Business Big Dreams underneath. By the next day, Swag had signed up six businesses. Not long after, through word of mouth, the program had hundreds.

Small enterprises with a valid business license can sign up on Swag’s site -- www.theswagstore.net -- then post links on their own websites and social media, which direct customers to the Support Small initiative. Shirts sell for $25 -- or $27 for 2XL, 3XL and 4XL -- with $12 from each sale going back to businesses. There’s also a virtual tip jar where customers can throw in $5 or more to help out their favored concerns.

In a little more than two weeks, the program had earned more than $35,000, and as of late last week, had sent out checks to the participating businesses for more than $30,000. Swag is working to turn sales around and get money to the businesses within 72 hours.

“And we’ve probably raised $4,000 alone just through the tip jar,” Agee said. “One hundred percent of that goes to the business.”

More than 200 businesses have signed up, not just in Tuscaloosa and Northport, but Birmingham, Montgomery, Sylacauga, Fairhope, Decatur, Bay Minette, Hartselle, Homewood, Russellville, Decatur, Georgia, New Orleans and elsewhere.

“I’ve had calls from massage therapists, hairdressers, aestheticians,” Agee said. “They’re crying because they got a $500 or $600 check.

“Every little bit helps.”

Staff and family are pitching in, whichever ways possible. Her husband is printing shirts at night, on a smaller six-head press they’d bought in October as a traveling model for on-site printing, and demonstrations.

“We put it on casters so we could roll it,” Agee said. But that still took three or four people to get it situated at her in-law’s house, because even as a smaller printing press, it weighs about 800 pounds. The process takes about one minute per shirt.

The Support Small initiative isn’t just about stimulating cash flow, but helping businesses keep a public profile even when doors are shut.

“They can still be sharing and posting,” Cage said. “So it’s not like they disappeared into thin air.”

Though some employees may be pulling new duties, Agee hasn’t had to lay anyone off.

"Everyone is working overtime,“ she said. ”No one’s doing business as usual.

“I’m a fighter. No one’s going to tell me no.”

To find out more about the shirts, which run in youth XS through adult 4XL, in white, crimson, gray, chambray and butter -- except in Auburn, where navy replaces crimson -- see www.theswagstore.net/pages/supportsmallsignup, or any of various businesses signed on.

Tuscaloosa and Northport businesses represented include coffee shops, bars, restaurants, food trucks, gyms, salons, dance studios, health food stores, boutiques, juice bars, baked goods, photographers, craftspeople, farmers’ co-ops, construction, florists, clothiers, hardware and others.