Holmes and Washington County - The Department of Health has reported additional cases of COVID-19 in both Washington and Holmes Counties as of 10:00 am Tuesday, April 14.

The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces two additional cases. The first individual is a 73-year-old male with no history of international travel. The second individual is a 45-year old female with no history of international travel. Both individuals have been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. All contacts to both individuals will be monitored daily by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

The Washington County Health Department (HCHD) announced an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. The individual is a 55-year-old female with no history of international travel. She has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts to this person will be monitored daily by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

Karen Johnson, Washington County Health Officer stated, "We will be working closely with the individual, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I want to stress that social distancing is key to protect those who are most at risk – individuals age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions. Abiding by the stay at home executive order is crucial at this time."

Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Washington County Health Department is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-845-5105.

In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.

The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.