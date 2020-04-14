For the second week in a row, the Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday will hold its weekly meeting in cyberspace.

Council members are expected to meet via teleconference until the coronavirus threat is over.

This means that the public can still watch the 6 p.m. meetings, either online at the city of Tuscaloosa’s Facebook or on televsion – Comcast’s channel 20 or AT&T’s Uverse on channel 99 – but also via a meeting channel where questions can be posed.

The council’s 4 p.m. work sessions, being held in place of committee meetings during the COVID-19 response, also are being aired online.

To speak up, residents will have to register on the meeting channel, found at tuscaloosa.com/meetings, click the “meeting channel” link and be prepared to submit the question in order to take the virtual podium.

No public hearings are set for this week, but the weekly public comment period remains.

For more information, visit the city’s webpage at tuscaloosa.com/meetings.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.