Louisiana posts highest unemployment rate in U.S.

Houma-Thibodaux lost 900 jobs last month and was down 900 from a year earlier, new figures show.

The preliminary report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission accounts for some, but not most, of the jobs lost after businesses slowed or shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order took effect March 16, limiting business operations to those his order defines as essential. Since then, state officials say, more than 350,000 Louisiana residents have filed claims for unemployment compensation, about one of every five people in the state’s workforce.

“The state’s trajectory was positive, however the pandemic impact on our entire country and our state is unprecedented,” Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie said Friday.

Louisiana posted a 6.9% unemployment rate in March, up from 5.2% in February and 4.5% a year ago, according to Friday’s report. The jobless rate was the highest of any state in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Since the week ending March 29, the Workforce Commission has paid $287.4 million in unemployment and related benefits to Louisiana residents, she said.

However, state figures show the greatest number of job losses related to the pandemic have occurred in April, with more than 80,000 unemployment claims filed last week alone.

Houma-Thibodaux, a metro area comprised of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, ended a 15-month streak of year-to-year job losses in January, when it showed a gain of 300 jobs compared to January 2019. The gains continued in February, when the area was up 900 jobs compared to a year earlier.

The area continues to struggle from a Gulf of Mexico oil bust that started in mid-2014. Since then, nearly 25,000 fewer people have jobs locally, figures show, a loss of more than one of every four.

Local jobs now face a double whammy. Aside from the coronavirus, a global oil glut and falling demand amid the pandemic have driven oil prices below $20 a barrel, their lowest in 18 years. It’s difficult for most companies to make a profit at anything less than $40 a barrel even in inland shale fields and $40 to $50 offshore, analysts say.

Benchmark U.S. crude closed trading at $18.27 a barrel Friday, down 8.1% for the week. Brent, the global standard, rose 26 cents to close at $28.08 a barrel, up just under 1% for the week.

The Gulf rig count, a barometer for the local oil-based economy, stood at 17 last week, according to figures released Friday by the Houston-based oilfield-services company Baker-Hughes. It was down one for the week and six compared to a year ago. It’s down 70% from the 56 rigs operating in August 2014, when the offshore oil bust began.

Unlike the latest report, the Workforce Commission’s revised figures, expected by month’s end, will include metro area unemployment rates and more details about the categories of local jobs lost or gained.

Figures released earlier this month show Houma-Thibodaux posted a 3.9% unemployment rate in February, down from 5.4% in January and 4.1% in February 2019.

