This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The mayor of Panama City Beach, Mike Thomas, has called a special meeting for Monday, April 20, at 1 p.m., at City Hall, located at 17007 Panama City Beach Parkway.

The purpose of the special meeting is to consider and take any action related to regulation of the sandy gulf beach, including a limited reopening of the beach, and any other actions necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The meeting will be live-streamed.