LYNN HAVEN — Shirley Strickland had the best seat in the house. In her rocking chair Friday evening, she swayed back and forth on her porch to the live rhythms of local cover band True Soul.

"I’ve just enjoyed it," she said. “Love it. I’ve been working in the yard all day, potting flowers and all that. It’s nice.”

That evening, the six-member band belted out popular songs by Marvin Gaye, Prince, Hall and Oats, The Whispers, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and many others. As the sun set and the scent of barbecue from Blues Smokehouse food stand went up in the air, spectators — in their cars or separated by six feet to line dance in the street — basked in the two-hour live lawn concert.

The band plans to perform 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings for the duration of the mandated stay-at-home order. The concert is held on the corner of East Baldwin Road and Headland Avenue in the lawn of True Soul lead vocalist and founder Glenn Belser.

"I really didn’t expect for it to get this big. People love it. It gives them an out," he said. “It’s just a win-win, with a respect for social distancing.”

The band is popular locally, often performing at venues such as Pineapple Willy's and House of Bourbon. Belser said the pandemic created the opportunity, but it's generally a reward to perform in a challenging time for the people who have supported them since they started in 2011.

“I’m thankful and blessed to be able to do something like this for somebody,” Belser said. “Anytime that I can perform for people, I wouldn’t care if it’s Pineapple Willy’s or my front yard, there’s somebody listening, somebody having a great time.”

“My soul is fed,” he added.

The concerts are free, though the band welcomes tips. Parking in the yard adjacent to the lawn concert stage is also free — something Mark Strickland, Shirley Strickland's son, modestly provided.

“People are keeping their distance and they seem to be having a good time. It all worked out because people can have free time working in the garden and looking for entertainment," Strickland said, noting local police are okay with it as long as social distancing rules were practiced.

"And the weather is great," he added.

During the intermission, Linda Lowry, from out of state and riding out the pandemic restrictions locally with her husband, grabbed to-go plates from the barbecue stand. She said she shot a clip of the concert and plans to send it to Oprah.

“We follow the band on social media. And when we saw that they were doing this, we thought it was really cool for them to get out and about and enjoy some music and still safely do what we love to do,” she said. “It's a great band and we love them.”

Next to the parking area, his family worked with friends on the community garden, which was lined with baby banana trees and filled with rows of sprouting garlic, peppers, herbs, and an array of spring vegetables. And little girls on scooters coasted from edge to edge of the street.

The abundance of community life in the setting made it difficult to see the isolation mandated by the binding coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm doing it to break the cycle of what's going on right now. It's a lot of negativity about the coronavirus ... and people think you have to completely stay in the house. You don't have to, but you do have to be safe,” he said, minutes after the concert ended and cars disappeared.

“As long as we do this,” he said regarding keeping social distance rules, “things will be alright and we will be able to continue to perform.”

