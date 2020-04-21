During emergency meetings this morning, the Board of County Commissioners and Port St. Joe City Commission took small steps toward reopening.

The BOCC approved opening the county’s beaches to residents for limited hours: 6-9 a.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. ET.

The declaration has no bearing on the state ban on vacation rentals.

The declaration takes effect at 5 p.m. ET today

CITY BOAT RAMP

Port St. Joe commissioners approved opening the boat ramp at Frank Pate Park to Gulf County residents only and put in place enforcement mechanisms.

Signage will be up in the morning.

The opening becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday