GAINESVILLE --- Every weekday at 4 p.m. EST from April 20 through May 29 (except Memorial Day), Florida Sea Grant will provide live, online classes on coastal topics. These free, 30-minute classes will be conducted by Florida Sea Grant agents or specialists, and in many cases are modified versions of popular in-person trainings that they conduct around the state.

Each day of the series has a theme.

• Mondays: Florida habitats and species

• Tuesdays: fish and fisheries

• Wednesdays: threats to coastal habitats and species

• Thursdays: sustainability and climate change

• Fridays: aquaculture and seafood.

“Florida Sea Grant extension agents and specialists provide research-based information about coastal topics to many different audiences,” said Maia McGuire, Florida Sea Grant agent and project leader. “The only difference will be in the format — we can still have good discussions about all of the things that are so great about coastal Florida.”

The classes are geared toward a middle school to adult audience, and people will need to register for EACH webinar that they would like to participate in. Presentations will be recorded, and registrants will be sent a link to view the recordings. A full listing of the webinars can be found here: http://bit.ly/bite-sizedscience. Click on the webinar title to register.