What was expected to be a rubber-stamp vote for improvements to the McDonald Hughes Community Center spun into heated and, at times, emotional debate Tuesday by the Tuscaloosa City Council.

Though the $466,500 contract to Spencer Management LLC was, ultimately, approved on a 6-1 vote, accusations of political posturing were hurled by Mayor Walt Maddox over questions that, until Tuesday, had yet to surface.

“Why would I recommend it? I’ve been mayor for 14 years,” Maddox said during the council’s work session prior to the vote. “Do you really believe, at the end of the day, I would jeopardize the financial health of the city over a $1.5 million project?

“This is just politics and it’s wrong.”

For the past three weeks, the council has been meeting remotely via teleconference in order to comply with social distancing orders.

Last week, despite technical difficulties that kept some council members from fully participating, no objections were voiced over awarding Spencer Management the contract for a series of upgrades to the McDonald Hughes Center. These improvements include the construction of a canopy to allow people to exit vehicles safely during rainy weather and flooring for the gymnasium inside the recently completed 1,700-person capacity storm shelter.

The work, which is being funded from an overall budget of $1.5 million in Elevate Tuscaloosa funds for a number of immediate needs at the facility, also includes an indoor playground and restroom upgrades.

Contracts for additional planned upgrades to the McDonald Hughes Center, including $187,040 for playground equipment and $26,153 for the playground’s rubber safety surfacing, may or may not require additional council action.

“We’re well under budget on the McDonald Hughes Center,” Maddox said during the City Council’s work session on April 14.

But it was the $466,500 contract that drew the questions and accusations.

“It has nothing to do with politics. It has nothing to do with being irresponsible,” said Council President Cynthia Almond, who cast the only vote against awarding the contract. “It’s just about getting a better understanding of our budget. That’s it.”

The concerns of Almond, who was kept out of last week’s work sessions over technical issues, were shared by others, including Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, who had questions related to the city’s amended budget for Elevate Tuscaloosa projects following the abrupt economic downturn fueled by the coronavirus response.

Last week, Maddox said he expected delays to Elevate Tuscaloosa projects planned for Sokol and Bowers parks, the Mary Ann Phelps Activity Center, and the Tuscaloosa National Airport terminal, among others.

Some could be postponed into next or subsequent fiscal years while others could proceed depending on federal funding, he said.

Projects expected to move forward include improvements to the McDonald Hughes and McAbee centers, the northern and western expansions of the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, the Tuscaloosa Tennis Center along with the development of the Saban Center and its River District Park component.

The Elevate Tuscaloosa educational components also are expected to remain untouched and proceed as expected.

Maddox said he intended to bring a detailed plan related to the Elevate Tuscaloosa projects next week, including expected shortfalls of about $2 million from the initially estimated $21 million in Elevate Tuscaloosa-based revenue for fiscal 2021.

Some council members, however, were not content to wait on that update.

“Let’s talk about all of it at one time,” McKinstry said. “We’re kind of, like, in suspense of what other things are coming.

“What’s in the wallet right now?”

McKinstry’s comments drew the ire of District 2 Councilwoman Raevan Howard, who represents the area in which the McDonald Hughes Center lies.

“I am, like, so amused right now,” Howard said. “Sonya, your comments are really oblivious to me.”

McKinstry, though, as well as Almond stressed that their questions weren’t meant to derail the McDonald Hughes Center project. McKinstry even seconded the motion that led to the contract being awarded.

But they did not back down from questioning the future health of the Elevate Tuscaloosa fund, despite assurances from Maddox and city staff – complete with updated financial estimates – that it would remain solvent.

“From my point of view, I’m not doing anything political,” McKinstry said. “This is not a debate to kill the McDonald Hughes Center. …

“I just wanted to get some clarity.”

Still, Maddox was skeptical.

“The McDonald Hughes discussion is simply tilting at windmills,” the mayor said. “The only thing I love more than my God and my family is the city of Tuscaloosa. …

“I would never do anything to jeopardize the financial health of our city.”

