TALLAHASSEE– With K-12 schools closed across the country, the world’s premier aviation institution – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – ramped up free online course offerings on topics ranging from aeronautics and meteorology, to computer applications, history and more. No-cost options are available for the general public as well as Embry-Riddle employees.

“We want to help children keep learning while they are out of school,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. “Our faculty members have developed online courses that introduce core concepts and offer enrichment activities to help spark young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). We are happy to provide quality content that gives students of all ages the opportunity to master new skills that will serve them well now and in the future.”

“Aviation is Your Future,” a free massive open online course, offers an introduction to aviation for children aged 8 to 17. Suitable for both girls and boys, the self-paced, six-hour online course helps fuel a passion for aviation by introducing young people to aviation fundamentals.

Learners enrolled in this online course explore aspects of flight such as lift, gravity, thrust and drag. They also learn to identify the major parts of an airplane, describe the flight characteristics of a helicopter and discuss the goals of space exploration. The free course is a project of the Women in Aviation International (WAI) Chapter at Embry-Riddle Worldwide, offered in conjunction with WAI.

The following Embry-Riddle courses (and many others) have no prerequisite requirements:

 Aviation 101 (Introduction to Aviation)

• ASCI 202 (Aeronautics Pathway)

• ASCI 254 (Aviation Legislation)

• CSCI 109 (Introduction to Computers & Applications)

• BIOL 120 (Foundations of Biology)

• HIST 130 (History of Aviation in America)

• WEAX 201 (Meteorology)

• SOCI 210 (Introduction to Sociology)