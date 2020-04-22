There is no getting around it, Gulf County continues to be incredibly blessed during the current pandemic.

As of press time Wednesday, the county has still had just one case of coronavirus, a 42-year-old Wewahitchka woman who has recovered, said Sarah Hinds, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County.

“We’ve been very fortunately spared so far,” Hinds said. “We have put a lot of emphasis on the spread of the virus and that has worked.”

Halting the spread has meant social distancing, hand washing and masks or not touching the face.

Social distancing, Hinds added, with remain a central aspect to each of the phases for re-opening the state and nation that President Donald Trump has mapped out.

The focus continues to be primarily directed at the at-risk population, people over 65 or individuals with underlying health conditions or weak immune systems.

“We have a real focus on nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” Hinds said.

PanCare and other health providers continue to test those who meet the CDC criteria for testing for COVID-19, Hinds said.

Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett’s concern is that as the city opens the boat ramp and the county the beaches this week to local residents, “people will become complacent.”

Complacency, he has said, could bring trouble.

As of Wednesday, 112 tests for coronavirus had been performed in Gulf County, according to the Florida Department of Health dashboard.

That’s an increase of about 20 new tests since the same time last week.

Statewide, there are 27,869 cases in Florida, up from over 21,000 over the prior seven days.

The number of positive Florida residents is 27,127, up from 20,984 the prior week, with 4,226 hospitalizations, up from 3,050 over the past seven days.

Deaths have risen from 571 to 867 in the past week.

The state had performed 284,206 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday.

Every Florida county has at least one positive case.

The FDOH dashboard may be found at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429