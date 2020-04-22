TROY, AL-- David Peavy of Wewahitchka has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65. Term 3 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.

