WoddmenLife recently launched a fundraising campaign to help support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

During these difficult times, families across the nation are struggling with food insecurity more than ever. With their national community focus on fighting hunger, WoodmenLife was compelled to help. The organization wants to ensure that families get the food they need during this crisis, by supporting the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund.

Feeding America is the largest hunger relief organization in the country. The organization works with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year.

School closures, job disruption and the coronavirus’ impact on older adults and low-income families are contributing to the high demand on food banks. Many people living paycheck-to-paycheck find themselves without adequate funds to purchase food due to the loss of a job or increased medical expenses related to the illness. The Feeding America COVID-10 Response Fund is dedicated to helping food banks provide for these people during the pandemic.

WoodmenLife kicked off the campaign with a $30,000 donation. Local WoodmenLife chapters are also stepping up to support this campaign. You can help us feed hungry families by making a donation today at WoodmenLifeImpact.org/projects/47.