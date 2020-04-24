Under the $2.1 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, workers receiving Florida unemployment benefits are entitled to an additional $600 a week for up to 16 weeks from the date the worker applied for benefits. The benefits are retroactive to March 29, Congresswoman Lois Frankel added.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel — never one to mince words — blasted Florida’s unemployment system at a sans-mask press conference on Wednesday, then laid out details of how, how much and when frustrated jobless filers can expect to receive benefits from the federal government.

“The system is a mess and that’s a polite way to put it,” said Frankel, while keeping her distance from a handful of reporters at West Palm Beach City Hall on Wednesday. “The reason we’re here is to get the word out that people can get more than what Florida gives them.”

Under the $2.1 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, workers receiving Florida unemployment benefits are entitled to an additional $600 a week for up to 16 weeks from the date the worker applied for benefits. The benefits are retroactive to March 29, Frankel added.

The bad news is that the federal checks won’t be cut until workers are approved for unemployment benefits in Florida — a process that has frustrated tens of thousands of Florida workers, Frankel said. With the system so overwhelmed, no one can say how long that will take.

“There is some light at the end of the tunnel,” Frankel said. “Please be patient and be safe.”

Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, said she and other lawmakers have been in contact with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office regarding problems with Florida’s online unemployment filing system. Although Frankel said she did not want to point fingers, glitches that were deliberately built into the system to discourage workers pre-date DeSantis’ tenure in office.

“We’ve had a rigged system,” Frankel said, adding that a prior governor, whom she did not name, engineered the system in such a way that it was not easy to apply. In addition, benefits are low — $275 per week — and the shortest - just 12 weeks compared to 26 weeks in many other states, Frankel said.

“The unemployment system run by state and it is up to the governor to fix it and we’ve been told he is trying his best,” Frankel said. “I take him at his word that he is trying to do that.”

Frankel did not name the “prior governor” but current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott presided over widely criticized reforms to the unemployment benefits system while he was governor.

According to a fact sheet released by Frankel’s office, the combined federal and state benefits mean most employees laid off or furloughed are eligible for:

— Up to $275 per week for 12 weeks effective from the date of application.

— 13 additional weeks of federally-funded benefits at the state rate after state benefits run out.

— And $600 per week of federally-funded benefits for up to 16 weeks from the date of application, retroactive to March 29.

Florida law also requires an additional 13 weeks of state-funded benefits if unemployment rises above 10.5%.

Workers with reduced hours may be eligible for Florida’s Short-Time Compensation Program in which their employers continue providing them with benefits like healthcare.

Those benefits also include:

— Up to 26 weeks of pro-rated state-level benefits that are federally funded from the date of application at a minimum of $125 and maximum $275 per week.

— 13 additional weeks of federally-funded benefits at the state rate when state benefits run out; $600/week of federally-funded benefits for up to 16 weeks from the date of application, retroactive to March 29 and running through July 31.

Benefits for self-employed workers like independent contractors, freelancers and part-time workers, (often called ‘gig workers’), workers who don't have a long-enough work history to qualify for state benefits, or workers who otherwise would not qualify for benefits under state or federal law, are eligible for:

— Up to $275 per week for 39 weeks of federally-funded benefits effective from the date of application, with eligibility extending from January 27 through December 31.

— And $600 per week of federally-funded benefits for up to 16 weeks, retroactive to March 29 and running through July 31.

These individuals should apply immediately even though they will be denied in the current system, and will have to appeal, since benefits are based on the date of initial application.

New applicants can complete an application online at FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.

