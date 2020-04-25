Florida law can be confusing when it comes to minors and sex. A lawyer breaks it down.

Teenagers are often inundated with information about sexually transmitted diseases, safe sex, abstinence and the like. But what they might not realize is that in Florida, if a person is underage and engaging in sexual activity, they might be committing a crime — in some cases, a very serious crime — even if the underage partner consented. And the law doesn’t care whether you thought the other person was 18, even if the other person lied to you.

Below are a couple of hypothetical scenarios that illustrate the law’s stance on minors and sexual activity, plus a breakdown of the charges that can be brought against people who commit these types of crimes.

Scenario No. 1: My girlfriend is 15, and I am 16. Is it against the law for us to have sex?

Florida law says that you are committing a crime if you engage in sexual activity with a person under 16. So if you are 16 and your girlfriend is 15, and you have consensual sex — even if it’s oral sex — then you are guilty of a second-degree felony.

Scenario No. 2: I’m 16. If my 15-year-old girlfriend and I don’t actually have sex, but we do fool around, is that illegal?

It doesn’t even have to be what you would normally think of as sex for it to be a crime. Touching the breasts, the genital area, the buttocks or even the clothing covering those regions is considered lewd and lascivious molestation if your girlfriend is under 16. If you are under 18, that’s a third-degree felony. You don’t have to be caught in the act by a police officer to be charged with one of these crimes. Your girlfriend’s parents could press charges against you.

The laws regarding sex and minors can be confusing, but here’s a basic explanation: Florida law breaks the ages into several categories when dealing with sex crimes, and when you mix and match them, different charges apply. Additionally, the penalties are different for lewd or lascivious conduct — which involves touching the breasts, buttocks or genital area — and sexual activity that involves penetration.

The information in the following lists has been simplified somewhat — for instance, there are separate penalties if the offenders are related or if coercion is involved — but this should give you a basic idea of what the penalties are for consensual sexual contact with and among minors in Florida.

▪ If you are 24 or older: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s a second-degree felony. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a first-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a capital felony.

▪ If you are 18 to 23: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s a first-degree felony. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a first-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a capital felony.

▪ If you are 16 to 17: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s not a crime. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a second-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a life felony.

▪ If you are 13 to 15: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s not a crime. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a second-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a life felony.

▪ If you are 24 or older: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s not a crime. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a second-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a life felony.

▪ If you are 18 to 23: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s not a crime. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a second-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a life felony.

▪ If you are 16 to 17: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s not a crime. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a third-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a second-degree felony.

▪ If you are 13 to 15: If your partner is 16 to 17, it’s not a crime. If your partner is 12 to 15, it’s a third-degree felony. If your partner is younger than 12, it’s a second-degree felony.

