PANAMA CITY – Gulf Coast State College has received federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education CARES Act to provide emergency cash grants to students affected by COVID-19. These emergency grants are designed to help students cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19 (including eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare).

Important information regarding the grants:

• Only certificate and degree-seeking students who've submitted a FAFSA & are enrolled in at least one on-campus class for Spring 2020 are eligible at this time. It does not apply to non-credit courses.

• Students who are Pell Grant recipients have already been included in the application process and do not need to submit an application. They will automatically be mailed a COVID-19 emergency grant check.

• Students not receiving the Pell Grant will need to apply. The application can be found at gulfcoast.edu/covid-19-grant-application.

• Fund amounts may vary for each applicant and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

• All checks will be sent via standard mail – please be patient, especially during these uncertain times.

For additional information, please contact the Financial Aid office at fa@gulfcoast.edu.