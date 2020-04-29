TALLAHASSEE — Big Bend Community Based Care (BBCBC) announced this week the receipt of $5 million in federal grants that will be disbursed among their organization and their local providers, Life Management Center, PanCare, and Disc Village. The funds are intended to help expand mental health and behavioral health services for those still dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Michael.

“We are extremely grateful for this additional funding, as it will allow us to continue expanding mental health and behavioral health services to people in impacted areas. The most recent crisis impacting our region has only heightened the need for these services,” said BBCBC CEO Mike Watkins.

BBCBC received the funds from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. BBCBC received $2 million and its community partners Life Management Center, PanCare, and Disc Village each received approximately $1 million each in direct funding.

The grant funding will support residents in Bay, Calhoun, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla, and Leon counties.

Big Bend Community Based Care serves as the Network Management agency for child welfare and substance abuse and mental health (behavioral health) services in northwest Florida. Their primary purpose is to oversee the provision of high-quality child welfare, substance abuse, and mental health services to children, adults, and their families within their communities through a managed network of accredited providers. BBCBC serves as the lead agency for child welfare services in two circuits as well as the Behavioral Health Managing Entity in 18 north Florida counties.