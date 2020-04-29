The Port St. Joe Garden Club has suspended its general membership meetings temporarily to align with social distancing guidelines. However, that doesn’t mean that it has shelved the idea of contributing to the community in a meaningful way. In fact, just the opposite!

Due to the fact that so many local citizens have been affected by the threat of the coronavirus, the board of the garden club allocated money to help stock the shelves of the Community Resource Center Food Pantry. Food pantry chairperson Jane Dunn went on a spending spree for the club and filled the bed of a pickup truck with nonperishable foods. As a bonus, savvy sewer Glenda Conley fashioned washable cloth face masks for the protection of those directly involved with distributing boxes of food.

For information about the garden club, visit the club’s Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or please contact club president Nancy Edwards at 770-713-3267.