This was a conversation Mary Clayton was dreaded.

Her daughter, Callie, was turning 9 on April 25.

And, naturally, is this time of social distancing a birthday party was out of the question.

Callie was dumbfounded.

“She was confused, of course, so we put out a Facebook post asking for homemade cards,” Mary said.

From small requests great things will come.

When Callie awoke on her special morning last Saturday she had a stack of homemade birthday cards and boxes of from Amazon waiting in the living room.

Outside, her front yard had been spruced up for a birthday, balloons and ribbons included.

The capper was a parade of cars later that day, including a Gulf County Sheriff’s deputy, passing by her house with painted signs and best wishes for the birthday girl, who wore a t-shirt emblazoned, “Queen of Quarantine.”

“She forgot completely about ‘not having a party.’” Mary Clayton said. “During this crazy weird time, it is the people around us (but six feet apart) that will get us through each day.”

Happy Birthday Callie.