Gulf District Schools was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from TCC, a Verizon retailer with a store at the Port City Shopping center.

The grant funding comes from TCC Gives, a corporate giving initiative committed to strengthening communities across the country, according to a press release.

In particular, the news release cited the Gulf District Schools meal program for children while schools are closed.

A local TCC/Verizon employee nominated the school district “to further their mission during the COVID-19 crisis,” according to the release.

TCC is based in Carmel, IN and operates more than 900 stores in 39 states across the U.S., including a store in Port St. Joe.

Through TCC Gives’ “Community Grants” initiative, a private foundation of TCC operated under Round Room Gives, customers and employees can visit nationwide TCC stores to nominate nonprofit organizations to be selected on a quarterly-basis to receive grants up to $10,000.

Since 2016, TCC Gives Community Grants, recently surpassed $2 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country. TCC Gives Community Grants has awarded more than 445 grants nationwide, allowing nonprofits across the U.S. to further their missions.

Through the current round of grants pertaining to efforts by non-profits during the coronavirus pandemic, TCC Gives donated a total of $160,000 to 80 different nonprofits across the nation..