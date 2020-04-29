This communication is in reference to the Coronavirus Pandemic and the George Washington All Classes Reunion scheduled for July 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last Tuesday the first vaccine for the coronavirus that has left more than 12,907 dead in the USA and infected 1,431,375 worldwide could be available in an estimated 18 months. Eighteen months would be well past the date of our July All Class Reunion.

None of us know where this pandemic is headed and where it will end. However, we do have a cause for concern as it has led to severe disruptions in business, cancellation of family and class reunions as well as restrictions on travel.

With all these things in mind, the George Washington High School Reunion Committee has decided to reschedule the All Classes Reunion for July 2021. You will receive additional information as plans are completed for a fun-filled reunion and an opportunity to meet former classmates and renew friendships.

If you have any questions, I may be reached by telephone at 229-8983. Please pass this information on to others that may benefit from receiving it.