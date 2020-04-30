The Board of County Commissioners during a special meeting Thursday voted unanimously to allow an emergency declaration closing the beaches to lapse at 12:01 ET tonight.

“It will be back to normal rules,” said Administrator Michael Hammond.

Commissioners emphasized that those rules include CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, hand washing or sanitizing, etc.

In addition, commissioners also lifted restrictions on all county boat ramps.

With the governor’s ban on vacation rentals continuing until Monday, commissioners said they would revisit either the beaches or boat ramps next week if problems arise.