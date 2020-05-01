Franklin County High School has announced plans to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony, livestreamed on Facebook, preceded by a parade, on Friday, May 22.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on the Mikel Clark Sports Complex-football field, with each of the members of the Class of 202 given four reserved tickets.

The graduation ceremony will be livestreamed on the official Franklin County Seahawk Facebook page beginning at 6:55 p.m. “We want our graduates to be celebrated by their friends, families, and our community,” reads the announcement. “Please tune in, and support our graduates and all of their accomplishments.”

The Class of 2020 slideshow will be posted to the Facebook page on Monday, May 18, and reposted throughout the week to honor the graduates.

A graduation celebration parade preceding the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on school district property that is adjacent to the Franklin County sheriff’s office, and will conclude at Vrooman Park. Permit approval is now pending with the Florida Department of Transportation.

School district officials have asked that all parade attendees follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and not congregate at Vrooman Park. Immediately following the parade, seniors will get into their vehicles and travel directly to the high school.

Those who wish to gift seniors are asked to not do this at the parade. Those who would like to do something to honor the graduates, are asked to email the Class sponsors, Donna Barber at dbarber@franklincountyschools.org, or Lynn Clark at lclark@franklincountyschools.org

Tickets for the ceremony are available for pick up at the high school’s front office on Monday and Tuesday, May 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The graduate or parent must pick up the tickets; additional guidance will be provided from the graduation committee, headed by Leigh Smith.

School officials have said that if further guidance from state or local government is issued, they will adhere to this guidance.

“We will take every necessary precaution to keep our graduates and their guests safe. Please understand, that we want to celebrate our seniors, but must do so with the utmost precautionary measures,” reads the announcement.

“High school graduation is an exciting and important time in the lives of our Franklin County Seahawk families. Our school administration, graduation committee, and superintendent have worked diligently to plan and prepare for an alternative, yet as traditional as possible, ceremony to celebrate our graduates and recognize all of their accomplishments,” it reads.

“We are thankful for all of your continued patience, understanding, and support,” said Superintendent Traci Yoder. “We care deeply about all of our Seahawk students, and are committed to supporting them from Pre-K to senior year. Our Seahawks will soar high, and do big things in this world! Reach for the moon Seahawks, even if you miss, you’ll still be among the stars!”