PANAMA CITY — Bay County has a total of 75 reported COVID-19 cases after confirming three new patients, health officials announced on Saturday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new patients include a 36-year-old man, a 2-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman, all county residents. The latest report brings the county’s total 75, including 74 residents and one non-resident. Three residents with the virus have died.

The health department is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Of those tested in the county, about 5% are testing positive for the virus. Of the 1,655 tests processed to date, there were 1,578 negative results. There have been 10 hospitalizations so far.

The homes of the 74 positive Bay County residents include; 47 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, six in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base and three in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text bayhealth to 888-777.

For additional information specific to Bay County, visit BayHealthCOVID19.com. You may also contact the Citizens Information Center 7 days a week from 10 am – 6 pm at (850) 248-6090 or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

