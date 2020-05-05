NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker in Pensacola late Monday night.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a notification at approximately 10 p.m. from friends of Tosh Mutdho, the missing kayaker, who departed Pensacola Beach Pier in a green kayak at around 5:40 PM and did not return when expected.

The kayak was located in the vicinity of the Regency Towers in Pensacola Beach.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued.

Involved in the search are:

-Coast Guard Station Pensacola 45-foot Response Boat-medium boatcrew

-Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

-Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

-Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

