TALLAHASSEE -- Tallahassee Community College recognized more than 3,000 candidates for graduation during the College's year Commencement Ceremony on May 2. The graduating Class of 2020 was awarded their degrees during the ceremony. The following local students are set to earn their degrees:

They are Emily Peavy, of Wewahitchka and Rachel Douglas, Alyssa Parker and Jarred Quinn of Port St. Joe.

TCC would like to congratulate all graduating seniors. Although, our annual commencement ceremony was not possible this year, the college is very proud of our students' achievements.

The Class of 2020 will have the resilience and ability to persevere through trying times. There is no doubt that our graduates will use these circumstances to learn and grow. As our students move forward in life, it is essential that they pursue any academic and professional goals with tenacity and continue to remain connected to the TCC community.

TCC President Jim Murdaugh shared his congratulations to the graduating students as they conclude their TCC education.

At commencement, Tallahassee Community College honored students who have either earned their degree or are eligible to graduate during that calendar year.