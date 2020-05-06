Charles Gathers announces his “Children First” campaign as he joins the race for the Gulf County School Board District 4 seat. Mr. Gathers knows he has a firsthand knowledge about specific issues that affects our schools and wants to bring a positive impact of ideas, from the parents to help improve the system for all our children.

Mr. Gathers attended and graduated from Port Saint Joe Jr./Sr. High School, in the Class of 1980. He attended Rex Electronic Vocational School, in Birmingham, AL. He acquired his State Insurance License and worked in the field from 1981-1984. Mr. Gathers has a long career working with children.

While employed for about 25 years with the City of Port Saint Joe he served as Director of Recreations, monitoring and supervising many of our children from the whole community. He led and assisted with several after-school sporting leagues, such as Dixie Boys Baseball and Softball Leagues, Washington Basketball League, and The Gene Raffield, Sr. Football League. After working with the City’s Recreation Department, Mr. Gathers worked at the Bay County Jail, Panama City FL. This gave him the opportunity to be a positive influence and counsel many youth and young men who had made some poor choices in lifeliving. To those who were given second chances, he was able to share wisdom and knowledge for making the right choices in lifeliving, enabling them to be better citizens in society.

Mr. Gathers, with 40 years of experience working with the children in Port Saint Joe and the surrounding area, has other experiences to include: City of Port Saint Joseph FL Auxiliary Police Officer, from 1992-1993, Captain of the Port Saint Joseph FL Fire Department from around 1990-1995, Local Youth Pastor and have Pastored with leadership experience for over 22 years, as well as, serving on various boards in the community.

Mr. Gathers has been married to his wife, Sharlett Gathers for 16 years. He is the father of two daughters, Alexis and Jazmine Gathers, who are students in the Gulf County school system at Port Saint Joe Jr./Sr. High School.

Mr. Gathers and his wife both have a passion for working with youth to assist them thrive and excel, at everything they choose to do in their lifeliving. “Our home is always filled with children and youth, because that is where they know they can find love, stability, teaching, a foundation of faith, perseverance, and prayer.”

“I would greatly appreciate your vote as District 4 Representative on the Gulf County FL School Board, to represent your children and you: and, be your voice. I desire your children and you to know you have not been forgotten and you will not be forgotten. All our children must graduate with a high school equivalent diploma and be afforded the opportunity to excel at the next level in their life development. I promise to work smarter, with efficiency for your children and you as your representative for our children needs in Gulf County.

Our children must come first and this is the reason my promise is “Children First.”