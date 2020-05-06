Are you tired of staring at the computer, TV, and phone screens? Do you find yourself standing in front of the fridge peering inside, hoping something new and delicious magically appears because you are bored, but not really hungry? Are your clothes feeling a bit snug after weeks of quarantine and limited physical activity? If any of these ring true for you, then It’s time! Time to join Let’s Walk Florida and improve your health in only 30 minutes a day!

Let’s Walk Florida is a 10-week challenge that focuses on improving or maintaining your health through the physical activity of your choice and at your fitness level. All ages can benefit from establishing and achieving fitness goals. Let’s Walk Florida is available to individuals, families, and teams. Participants can walk or exercise at their homes or other locations while maintaining the recommended physical distancing.

Why walking?

Walking is a great way to improve your physical and mental health. A 30-minute walk can lift the spirits and provide renewed energy. Walking doesn’t require expensive equipment or a gym membership and can be done at your own pace. Choose the location, the speed, and the time that is most convenient for you. Carve out 30 minutes each day for yourself, to improve your health and wellness. Participants can walk, jog, bike, swim, dance, or do some other physical activity to meet the 30-minute challenge.

How do I sign up?

Call your families, neighbors, and friends and encourage them to join you in Let’s Walk Florida. Gulf County residents can register at https://tinyurl.com/lwfgulf1 or you may contact your local extension agent, Julie McMillian, Gulf County Extension Office, 850-639-3200 or jmcmillian@ufl.edu

Sign-up today to receive educational materials and strategies for weight management, wellness, and chronic disease prevention and management.