By Debbie Hooper Special to The Star

Wednesday

May 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM May 6, 2020 at 11:01 PM


I miss my


walks on the beach


playing pickleball


going to Apalachicola


to work at Penny’s Worth


then see my friends.


Texting is great


Seeing and hugging is better.


We can’t party now but


come into my dreams


and I will show you how.


Wow where do I start,


my sister said we were all going


into town for lunch


then 2 seconds later caterers


were delivering amazing goodies


on a deck I never knew was part


of her house.


When did you build that?


During lockdown!


Wow it looks great!


And where did all these


people come from?


I don’t know,


seems they came with the caterers.


Then somehow we were all dressed up!


But rambled around the house


just before that looking


for towels, available showers, shampoo.


I could not find my shampoo anywhere


looked in everyone’s bathroom and


now newly appeared goodie bags


had all we needed


with party outfits laid out for us.


Where were they coming from


where was Zayla,


playing with some friends.


The outfits adapted to the big celebration!


Was it a wedding, a birthday party what was it?


Did it matter, no, it was a party!


Spanish singers were on deck


serenading each one of us,


one by one


then disappearing.


There were so many parties at once.


Some people we knew like family and friends,


others we hadn’t a clue who they were or


where they came from.


Again, did it matter?


No, it was a party!


The owner of the beauty salon,


where I had been all decked out,


said go ahead pay me later.


I left then went back between parties


opening the door to find


a wedding celebration


right there in her salon.


I walked in wearing a dress


with some birdlike face mask.


They all shouted oh


it’s the mother of the bride,


then they realized through the mask


they had no idea who I was.


With my mask off


they wanted me out of there.


Can I get through to pay?


No there is no need to pay.


Your haircut and shampoo


I will give you for free!


Just get out of here and


go to your own party.


Back at my sister’s, guests I didn’t know


wanted me to give out


beautiful odd shaped colorful


pieces of glassware,


I guess to use as plates, spoon holders


or wall hangings.


So it was my job to distribute them,


some were very well accepted and


some responses were like no,


what would I want these for.


My brother was in a black suit


and white shirt that looked more


like a tuxedo with a black thin tie.


My sisters and kids were dressed


like back in the roaring twenties.


So much activity, in so little time


I was exhausted when I woke up.


What a party!


© Debbie Hooper


April 20, 2020