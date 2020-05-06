I miss my
walks on the beach
playing pickleball
going to Apalachicola
to work at Penny’s Worth
then see my friends.
Texting is great
Seeing and hugging is better.
We can’t party now but
come into my dreams
and I will show you how.
Wow where do I start,
my sister said we were all going
into town for lunch
then 2 seconds later caterers
were delivering amazing goodies
on a deck I never knew was part
of her house.
When did you build that?
During lockdown!
Wow it looks great!
And where did all these
people come from?
I don’t know,
seems they came with the caterers.
Then somehow we were all dressed up!
But rambled around the house
just before that looking
for towels, available showers, shampoo.
I could not find my shampoo anywhere
looked in everyone’s bathroom and
now newly appeared goodie bags
had all we needed
with party outfits laid out for us.
Where were they coming from
where was Zayla,
playing with some friends.
The outfits adapted to the big celebration!
Was it a wedding, a birthday party what was it?
Did it matter, no, it was a party!
Spanish singers were on deck
serenading each one of us,
one by one
then disappearing.
There were so many parties at once.
Some people we knew like family and friends,
others we hadn’t a clue who they were or
where they came from.
Again, did it matter?
No, it was a party!
The owner of the beauty salon,
where I had been all decked out,
said go ahead pay me later.
I left then went back between parties
opening the door to find
a wedding celebration
right there in her salon.
I walked in wearing a dress
with some birdlike face mask.
They all shouted oh
it’s the mother of the bride,
then they realized through the mask
they had no idea who I was.
With my mask off
they wanted me out of there.
Can I get through to pay?
No there is no need to pay.
Your haircut and shampoo
I will give you for free!
Just get out of here and
go to your own party.
Back at my sister’s, guests I didn’t know
wanted me to give out
beautiful odd shaped colorful
pieces of glassware,
I guess to use as plates, spoon holders
or wall hangings.
So it was my job to distribute them,
some were very well accepted and
some responses were like no,
what would I want these for.
My brother was in a black suit
and white shirt that looked more
like a tuxedo with a black thin tie.
My sisters and kids were dressed
like back in the roaring twenties.
So much activity, in so little time
I was exhausted when I woke up.
What a party!
© Debbie Hooper
April 20, 2020