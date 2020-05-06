Tony Whitfield and friends in Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe area arrived at a brilliant idea while recently enjoying a social distancing happy hour.

How about providing some morning fuel to those on the front lines?

So, each day last week, Whitfield and staff Shipwreck Raw Bar packed up hardy breakfasts for delivery at local fire departments, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf County EMS, Port St. Joe Police Department, Wewa EMS, the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County, PanCare and other locations where first responders work.

Every day; hundreds of meals.

All while practicing proper social distancing: for instance the meals to the Port St. Joe Police Department were left at the gazebo in adjacent City Commons at a designated time.

Each delivery was made at a scheduled time, each volunteer charged with a different delivery destination.

“We are blessed to live in a loving and caring community. Thank you Shipwreck Raw Bara for breakfast this morning,” the Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page.

Whitfield has also raised more than $1,200 in donations and hopes to raise additional funds to continue the meal program for first responders in the coming weeks.

Just a thank you to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.