Only six people are reported to have died due to the virus or complications from COVID-19, the state reported Sunday.

Another 595 Floridians tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday but only six new deaths were reported, according to data from the Florida Department of Health released Sunday.

In all, 7,171 people have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported east of Escambia County.

The new Okaloosa County case was a 56-year-old Crestview woman. In Walton County, the new cases, three of which were in DeFuniak Springs, consisted of a 70-year-old male, a 71-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, an 80-year-old male, a 59-year-old female and a 36-year-old female. Information about one Walton and one Santa Rosa County case was not available.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 173, one more than Saturday

Okaloosa: 169, one more than Saturday

Bay: 76

Walton: 61, six more than Saturday

Calhoun: 27

Washington: 12

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

Here is a city-by-city breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida. Cities registering fewer than five cases are not listed.

Milton: 95

Fort Walton Beach: 65

Panama City: 48

Navarre: 33

Destin: 31

DeFuniak Springs: 30, three more than Saturday

Blountstown: 24

Gulf Breeze: 24

Niceville: 23

Crestview: 20, one more than Saturday

Pace: 16

Panama City Beach: 12

Shalimar: 12

Santa Rosa Beach: 11

Chipley: 10

Mary Esther: 8

Lynn Haven: 6

