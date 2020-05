The Houma Navigation Canal Bridge on South Van Avenue in Houma will close from 10 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. July 27, the state Transportation Department said today.

This closure to motorists is required to allow a contractor to perform an emergency bridge repair to reinforce the steel grid deck.

The Transportation Department had said earlier that the work was set to start May 5, but that was postponed.

Alternate routes include the Houma Tunnel and the downtown twin spans.